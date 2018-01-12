Country star Lisa McHugh is back on the road again

The talented and extremely popular Lisa McHugh is set to delight local audiences in Armagh later this month, when she performs at the city’s Market Place Theatre on January 25. The Glaswegian singer has won 14 awards to date in under three years, including Female Vocalist of The Year three years running, and Outstanding Achievement on the World Stage 2012 when she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry as a guest of the legendary Gene Watson. Lisa’s 2018 tour actually kicks off next week in Castleblayney, and she will be performing all over the country between then and the end of March, with her run of shows finishing off in Cookstown’s Burnavon Theatre. The curtain at the Armagh gig goes up at 8pm and tickets, priced from £23.50 are on sale from the Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821.

Market Place Theatre Armagh

January 25

