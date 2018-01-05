Join the stars of country for a great night of music

The stars of country music are coming together for a night of unmissable musical entertainments when they take to the stage of the Market Place Theatre in Armagh later this month.

Join six of Ireland’s top Country Music Stars for a fantastic Stars Of Country Show, which will feature the talents of Louise Morrisey, Ritchie Remo, Gary Gamble, Eamon McCann, Matt Leavy and Curtis Magee.

Each of the performers on the night will showcase their biggest hit songs and some light hearted comedy, in the company of the fantastic Keltic Storm. If it’s Country Music you like, then this is the show for you.

The curtain goes up at 8pm and tickets are priced from £18. For further information, or to book tickets, contact the Market Place Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or log onto www.marketplacearmagh.com.