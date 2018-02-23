Portadown Ladies Choir announce plans for 67th Annual Concert

Portadown Ladies Choir have announced they will be holding its highly anticipated 67th Annual Concert on Friday, March 9 from 8pm in the Town Hall, Edward Street.

Guest artists will include Virtuoso Ivanov, an established instrumental duo from Bulgaria who have been gaining a reputation over these past few years of highly entertaining music and repartee.

Veselka, who plays violin, and Nikolay who plays guitar, are members of the Bulgarian Philharmonic Orchestra, and have performed all over the world. They will be performing music from their wide-ranging repertoire which includes classical, jazz, modern, and popular music.

Meanwhile, the compere for the evening is be the ‘incomparable’ Gene Fitzpatrick whose hilarious stories will be guaranteed to “have them rolling in the aisles” according to a choir spokesperson.

The announcement comes as choir members, alongside conductor Gordon Speers and accompanist Lynn Beggs, have been working hard for the concert with a varied repertoire, which includes pieces such as “The Girl with the Buckles on her Shoes” and “Kitty Magee”, both of which will be sure to get the toes tapping, in addition to more poignant, thoughtful songs such as “The Rose” and “Yesterday”.

The choir spokesperson added, “We are confident that the concert will be worth going to, with music of a high standard, and plenty of laughter thrown in for good measure. We would urge people to come along and see for themselves!” Tickets are priced at £10 per person, and are available from choir members and Winnies Newsagent’s. Tickets can also be bought at the door.