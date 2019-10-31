The race is on for the Christmas Number 1 slot with ‘Fairytale of New York’ rising

The Pogues hit has re-entered the official Christmas Singles Chart Top 20 every year for the past number of years and punters have been backing it to reach No.1 for the first time.
In the UK, ‘Fairytale of New York’ is the most played Christmas song of the 21st century yet it has never reached Christmas No.1 in the charts.
