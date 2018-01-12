A stunning theatrical debut

Acclaimed local theatre stars Gerard McCabe and Michael Condron launch Soda Bread Theatre Company with the Irish premiere of Borderland, taking place at Belfast Waterfront next Friday and Saturday (January 19 and 20.)

This stunning, atmospheric, timely and extremely funny début by writer Andrew Doyle strikes a balance between the myths, loyalties and destruction of Northern Ireland’s past with new hope in an uncertain future.

The story is about how brothers Sean (Gerard McCabe) and Ciaran (Michael Condron) find themselves in trouble.

Their work as delivery men has all but dried up as the peace process continues to pressurise their paramilitary clients.

In a supposedly peaceful Northern Ireland they are standing at a crossroads, with one last delivery to make and a future to find.

Tickets for Borderland are available online at www.waterfront.co.uk, by calling 028 9033 4455 and at the main Box Office at the Ulster Hall.