Neighbours star treads the boards in Sweeney Todd

Actress Julie Mullins, known to fans of the hit Aussie soap Neighbours as Julie Martin, will star in the latest production from Lyric Theatre and Northern Ireland Opera - Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The musical thriller about the infamous boogeyman of Victorian London runs at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast from February 2 - 23.

The play tells the tale of the ‘Demon Barber of Fleet Street’ who, seeking revenge for his wrongful incarceration and the tragic loss of his family, returns to London as the murderous Sweeney Todd.

Sweeney’s personal quest for vengeance becomes a bloodthirsty and insatiable vendetta against humanity as he lures the people of London into his lethal barber shop while his sinister landlady Mrs Lovett bakes their remains into gourmet pies.

Following their successful collaboration last year with The Threepenny Opera, this Lyric Theatre and Northern Ireland Opera co-production promises to be a dark retelling of the popular musical, featuring a host of well-known actors from the world of opera and musical theatre.

It stars Julie Mullins as Mrs Lovett, best known for playing Julie Martin in Neighbours from 1985 – 1992, Steven Page, who appeared in last year’s NI Opera/Lyric co-production of The Threepenny Opera, and appeared alongside Ralph Fiennes in Oedipus at the National Theatre, and Mark O’Regan, who can be seen on screen in Blood on Virgin Media One as well as films including The Commitments and Angela’s Ashes.

Looking forward to playing Mrs Lovett, Julie Mullins said: “I am very excited to be in Belfast for this co-production between Northern Ireland Opera and the Lyric Theatre, because not only do I get to work with these respected companies but I get to play one of the best parts for an actress-singer in the mighty Sondheim repertoire! I can’t wait to get started. And I’m delighted to say Belfast is giving me a wonderfully warm welcome, thank you.”

Walter Sutcliffe, Director of Northern Ireland Opera, added: “We all will be working relentlessly to make this a sensational opening production to start the Lyric’s 2019 spring season. I know that the cast, crew and creatives on this production have the talent to deliver beyond our expectations.”