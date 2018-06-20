Noah scoops prestigous stage scholarship

Budding local actor, 12 year old Noah Cochrane from Portadown, has been announced as the winner of the Youth Music Theatre UK’s Stage Scholarship for 2018.

Noah has been selected from a large pool of aspiring performers aged 11-21 who auditioned to join Youth Music Theatre UK earlier in the year.

Noah has been offered a full scholarship on Youth Music Theatre UK’s (YMT) prestigious summer production programme. He will train with a top-flight creative team working on the new musical adaptation of Paperboy, staged at the Lyric Theatre Belfast from July 26 – 29.

Noahsaid: “I was speechless when my mum told me I had won The Stage Scholarship, I couldn’t believe it!

“ This is all I long to do, is to perform. My drama teacher highlighted the auditions to me, the audition itself was so much fun and I came away on a high having had an amazing time. I knew how much it meant to me but for my family too, they were over the moon. I cannot wait for rehearsals to start, it will be a new experience for me but one I know will be amazing.”