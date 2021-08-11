As Craigavon’s Emergency Department issued an alert this week due to high numbers attending, the Trust said the rising number of COVID-19 positive patients is adding to bed pressures.

A Trust spokesperson said on Wednesday (August 11): “The significant recent increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community is again placing extreme demand and pressure on hospital beds.

“Currently we have more than 60 COVID-19 patients in our acute hospitals. The number of available staff also decreases as COVID-19 cases increase in our community.

Ambulances outside the emergency department entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital.

“The situation is very challenging and we expect this high level of demand for hospital care to increase over the next few weeks. Our staff, although exhausted, will once more go above and beyond to do the best they can for as many people as possible, and we really can’t thank them enough for it.

“Like other hospitals across NI, our Emergency Departments are seeing increasing numbers of patients arriving for treatment. Attendances have returned to pre-Covid levels usually experienced during the winter quarter. We are also facing ongoing challenges in admitting patients to ageing hospital buildings with limited available space, restricted further due to COVID-19 infection prevention measures. To counter the spread of the delta variant and prevent further potential hospitalisations, we urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please attend for your first dose.

“Our absolute priority is to create as safe an environment as possible for visitors, patients and staff given the increased level of COVID-19 currently circulating in this area visiting on all Southern Trust sites and facilities, unfortunately, must remain suspended (with some limited exemptions). Finally, we appeal to everyone to please continue to follow the basics, wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep space.”

General view of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co. Armagh, which in the last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

