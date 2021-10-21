Mr Bailey-Sloan (22) from Portadown, was critically injured in an incident in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of 23-year-old Jake Bailey-Sloan, who died following an incident in Portadown town centre in the early hours of Sunday, 17th October 2021, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector, Darren McCartney from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said: “I appeal to anyone who was in the area of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown town centre, between 1:30am and 3:30am on Sunday morning, particularly if they witnessed any altercations in the area, to contact us.

Portadown businessman Jake Bailey-Sloan (23) who died on Monday.

​“I also appeal to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to come forward and make contact with Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.

​“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.