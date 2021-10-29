Mr Barriskill, aged 63, was found dead at a house in Whitesides Hill - a quiet rural area just outside Portadown.

The suspect is expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court this morning

A PSNI spokesperson said yesterday: “Police have named the 63-year-old male who was murdered at a residential property in Portadown as Stephen Barriskill.

“The Major Investigation Team detectives have issued a photograph of Mr Barriskill, along with a further appeal for information.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “Just after 12.07pm on Wednesday afternoon (27 October), police responding to the report of an incident, located the body of Mr Barriskill at a residential property in the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown.

“A man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody.”

