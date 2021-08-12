A private contractor, working for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, apologised to those affected as recycling collections were disrupted.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson said the Bryson House recycling operation in Armagh and Cusher wards is causing significant concern for residents.

The councillor’s own recycling was not lifted on Monday along with scores of his neighbours.

Bryson Recycling has been hit with staff shortages due to COVID-19 and workers self isolating. This has led to a disruption in waste collections in parts of the Cusher and Armagh areas of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

“Something needs to be done urgently to restore the service for residents. This is a huge concern for residents,” he said adding that he has been inundated with calls.”

Bryson Recycling apologised to residents explaining that it was primarily due to the impact of Covid-19 cases and staff self-isolating and this had ‘significantly reduced our staff resources’.

Cllr Wilson said: “From discussions with council I know there are issues with staff shortages within the Bryson House company and other factors that have contributed to causing this major disruption to what is a vital service.

“There has been on going disruption for some days now and residents are seeing this material including food waste build up at their homes,” said Cllr Wilson who is having discussions with senior officials who are working with Bryson House to try and mitigate these issues.

“I am worried that it is possible for further disruption in the time ahead. Those issues must be addressed in whatever format possible to ensure that recycling in these areas continues to be provided.

“We can’t allow a situation whereby waste is piling up at rate payers homes.”

“I have been assured that in the interim residents can take their recycling to the local recycling centres for depositing in the various skips which will be of some use to avoid this material backing up at homes across the Armagh and Cusher zones. It is vital that prior to the full implementation of the ‘one model’ recycling service for the whole of ABC Borough Council, that people are not greatly inconvenienced by breaks in service provision as recyling remains a very important environmental duty.”

Bryson Recycling said: “We would like to thank our teams on the ground for continuing to maintain collections where possible during this difficult time, and residents for your on-going patience.

“We are actively working with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to urgently resolve resourcing issues.

“At this time residents are asked to please follow the advice. If your collection has been missed please continue to leave your boxes out and they will be collected as soon as possible; Please do not report missed collections we are aware of the outstanding areas and will arrange collections as soon as possible.

“Again we apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will continue to provide you with further updates on a regular basis.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Council regrets the inconvenience the service disruption by Bryson House Recycling has caused to residents in Armagh and apologises for the frustration caused.

“Council officers are in regular communication with the service provider and are taking all possible steps to resolve the matter, acknowledging the significant impact this is having on residents.

“In the interim residents are advised to check the council website for the latest information and updates on street collections: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/bryson-recycling-update.”

