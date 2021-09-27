It was an unrivalled four-day events designed to celebrate Armagh City and the Orchard County’s world class food and drink.

Famed for its thousands of acres of crunchy Bramley apples and its award-winning ciders, the event has been hailed a major triumph for its unrivalled choice of quality and entertainment.

Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Glenn Barr, said: “The Armagh Food and Cider Weekend proudly and expertly showcases the city and region’s rich culinary quality and heritage and the depth and experience of our food producers, suppliers and hospitality industry.”

Armagh Food and Cider weekend was a huge success.

Armagh’s Crannagael House, the Keepers Cottage close to Gosford Forest, Armagh Robinson Library and Milford House all featured in the impressive programme of inspiring food and drink events this year which complemented a choice of apple-picking, tours, breakfasts, lunches, afternoon teas at the multi award-winning Blackwell House. The beautiful orchard of Armagh Cider and Long Meadow Farm and the rolling hills of Brookvale Farm were also a big hit this year.

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.