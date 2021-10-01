Food Heartland producers enjoy a bumper harvest of top class awards

It was fabulous news for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough’s Food Heartland producers when the winners of the prestigious Great Taste Awards were announced on Tuesday (September 21).

Altogether local producers picked up an amazing 34 coveted gold star awards for 25 products.

Competing against thousands of entrants across the UK and Ireland, ten of the borough’s finest producers and artisans picked up the top award proving what a lavish larder of prime products our borough has to offer.

Simon Dougan of Yellow Door Ltd.

One of the biggest winners was Portadown’s famous Yellow Door, which picked up seven gold stars.

Our Food Heartland champions were:

• McCracken’s Brewery with a refreshing five gold stars

• Ballylisk Dairies Ltd, a wholesome two gold stars

• Cobden & Brown, a choctastic two gold stars

• Craic Foods Limited, a well preserved six gold stars

• Yellow Door (Portadown) Ltd, serving up a scrumptious seven gold stars

• Long Meadow Cider picked up a sparkling one gold star

• Burren Balsamics, a mouth-watering seven gold stars

• Madame Macs, a magical macaron mouthful one gold star

• Kestrel Foods Ltd, a fruitilicious one gold star

• Perfect Desserts produced a delightful dish with two gold stars

Speaking of our local food producers success, Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr said; “I am thoroughly delighted for all our winners in the Great Taste Awards.

“Once again our borough has served up success we should all be extremely proud of.

“We are blessed with some of the finest produce, not just in the UK and Ireland, but worldwide.

“The awards are a testimony to the commitment, talent and expertise our local producers and artisans possess.

“Their vision and determination has placed them firmly on the global menu board with their high quality products and exemplary entrepreneurship.

“To pick up an outstanding 34 gold stars is a tremendous achievement and great news for the borough and highlights just how deserving we are to be recognised as the Food Heartland of Northern Ireland.

“In what has been an extremely difficult time for our food sector, they have risen to the challenge and adapted to the current situation.

“I would encourage all our citizens to support our local food producers, to shop local and experience the delicious delights that can be found on our doorstep.”

