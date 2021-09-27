The District felt that it should hold a parade to mark ‘this significant time in our country’s history’ and to ‘look forward to the next 100 years and beyond.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 2 in Portadown.

The parade will move off from Carleton Street at 6:30pm, taking the following route; Church Street, Armagh Road, Jervis Street, West Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street, turning at traffic lights in Edenderry, making its way back up the town to Finish in Carleton Street.

Portadown District LOL NO 1 hosting NI Centenary Celebration.

The parade will be headed by Millar Memorial Flute Band From Belfast with Several local bands taking part.

This parade is open to all the Loyal Orders, (Orange Order, Ladies Association, Junior Association, Arch Purple Chapter, Royal Black Institution and Apprentice Boys of Derry Clubs.

Only Orange District Standard and the Colours of Ex-Servicemen Lodge will be carried.

A spokesperson for Portadown LOL1 said: “We would also like to thank Portadown Heritage Tours for opening Carleton Street at 2pm before the parade where they will show some of their exhibitions and a Family Fun Day is planned.”

More information can be accessed at their Facebook page.

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.